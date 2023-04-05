Medrano

Tejano Country singer-songwriter VERONIQUE MEDRANO has signed with performance rights organization BROADCAST MUSIC, INC. (BMI).

BMI NASHVILLE Exec./Director Creative SHANNON SANDERS said, "We were thrilled to have VERONIQUE come by BMI’s NASHVILLE office to officially sign and give us a preview of her music, which is a blend of Tejano and Country. By blending these two genres, she’s introducing her unique sound to new audiences from TEXAS to NASHVILLE and beyond, while staying authentic to her heritage. We’re proud to welcome VERONIQUE to the BMI family, and look forward to watching this talented songwriter’s career develop."

MEDRANO adds, "Walking through the hallways at BMI NASHVILLE, I see all the incredible artists and couldn't help but think, ‘Wow, I'm here!' I am thankful to have a home alongside the family of creators and have people like SHANNON and [BMI VP/Creative] CLAY BRADLEY in my corner. Thank you, BMI. I'm so excited to be here."

« see more Net News