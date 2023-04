Joins Spotify Today

TIKTOK personality DREW AFAULO's video podcast "THE COMMENT SECTION WITH DREW AFUALO" has moved to SPOTIFY as an exclusive.

The show features AFUALO and guests reacting to comments posted under their TIKTOK videos. The first episode as a SPOTIFY exclusive posted TODAY, with AFAULO joined by fellow social media personality BRETMAN ROCK.

