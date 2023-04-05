Davis

STEPHENS MEDIA GROUP has named KEVIN DAVIS as Brand Manager for its Contemporary Christian music stations. He'll oversee imaging, social media, and branding for SMG’s three full-power Christian AC stations, which includes KEZP/ALEXANDRIA, LA, KTMT/MEDFORD, OR and KXOJ/TULSA, as well as, Christian Hot AC KALE/TRI-CITIES, WA and Christian CHR KTSO-HD2 (NOW 94.5)TULSA.



DAVIS’s career has taken him to OCALA/GAINESVILLE, MEMPHIS and more recently at RADIO TRAINING NETWORK Contemporary Christian WAFJ/AUGUSTA, GA.

“KEVIN is going to be a great addition,” commented SVP Programming BOB THORNTON. “His expertise in writing and producing imaging, programming experience and on-air talents are going to be a huge addition to our company.”

DAVIS shared, “After watching them expand in the past few years, I am thrilled to be a part of a successful and growing company such as STEPHENS MEDIA GROUP and in a wonderful city like TULSA. Having my hand in multiple CCM radio stations is a dream. My passion is in Christian radio.”



His first day is MONDAY (4/17).

« see more Net News