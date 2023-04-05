Grant Received

The CMA FOUNDATION, the philanthropic arm of the COUNTRY MUSIC ASSOCIATION, has received a $120,000 pledge from SCOTT and SANDI BORCHETTA's MUSIC HAS VALUE fund to provide additional financing for its "TENNESSEE: State Of The Arts" initiative. The BORCHETTAs are, respectively, Chairman/CEO and EVP/Creative at BIG MACHINE LABEL GROUP.

"MUSIC HAS VALUE" provides funding to non-profit organizations that support those who make music, aspire to make music, and access and appreciate music. The donation will provide support for music education programs in multiple TENNESSEE public school districts. Selected districts will be announced throughout 2023.

The goal of "TENNESSEE: State Of The Arts" is to develop an understanding of the criteria necessary for establishing high-quality arts education programs and to discover barriers affecting the quality of arts education programming.

CMA Foundation Executive Dir. TIFFANY KERNS called the program "a uniquely positioned partnership with the CMA FOUNDATION, TENNESSEE DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION, and the MR. HOLLAND'S OPUS FOUNDATION. The collective's impact is only possible through the generosity of philanthropists and donors. We are grateful that SCOTT and SANDI see the value in 'State of the Arts' and our commitment to solving the challenges that our TENNESSEE students are faced with regarding accessibility to music and arts education. SCOTT and SANDI know that tackling resource gaps can lead to achievement gains when we can address the challenges through the data collected. Information is power, and we are excited to see their funds at work."

« see more Net News