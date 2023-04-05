WPBB

BEASLEY Classic Rock WPBB (98.7 THE SHARK)/TAMPA has been reimaged with production by CHUCK MATTHEWS, with voiceover work by ROB NAUGHTON.

MATTHEWS said, “"Many thanks to BEASLEY DETROIT Director of Programming SCOTT JAMESON for teaming ROB and I together again for TAMPA! I have had the pleasure of working with SCOTT since 2014 at KQRS. We're both long-suffering BROWNS fans, so he's looking out for me by keeping me busy and my mind off of them."

CHUCK MATTHEWS is also exclusively managed by JACK HOSSENLOPP and HOSS MANAGEMENT GROUP for radio imaging/voiceover at hoss@hossmgmt.com or (646) 300-0037.

