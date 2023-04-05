Entries Extended Through April 24th

The call for entry for the RADIO MERCURY AWARDS has been extended to APRIL 24th, however you will have until FRIDAY, APRIL 28th to complete your credits. The MERCURY AWARDS also announced there would be no late fees to enter.

2023 Chief Judge SHERMAN WINFIELD said, “’Extension' may easily be the most magical word in our industry. The RADIO MERCURY AWARDS has championed audio and sound from the beginning. We celebrate the ingenuity that comes in this space. Audio is one the most elusive and shape-shifting mediums, and this is your shot to prove this correct."

For entry information click here.

« see more Net News