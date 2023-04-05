Clay

ANDREA CLAY has exited BEASLEY BROADCAST GROUP to join CMG RADIO as National Sales Manager, overseeing the ATLANTA, JACKSONVILLE, and ATHENS markets.

CMG RADIO VP/Sales JODI RAINEY said, “We are thrilled to have ANDREA join our team. Her expertise and leadership will be instrumental in driving growth and innovation across our national sales efforts."

CLAY said, "I am honored to join the team at CMG and look forward to contributing to the company's continued success. I am excited to work with CMG's talented national sales team and partner to deliver results for our clients."

