WARNER MUSIC NASHVILLE artist COLE SWINDELL will host the ACADEMY OF COUNTRY MUSIC's annual radio special, supporting the 58th ACADEMY OF COUNTRY MUSIC AWARDS, set for THURSDAY, MAY 11th at FORD CENTER at THE STAR in FRISCO, TX.

The two-hour companion radio special, celebrating this year's nominees, is available to air at no cost May 5-10. It's inventory-free, and has 12 minutes of avails per hour for local spots. To carry the special, contact CHRISTA WILLIAMS here.

