New Weekly Podcast

Dr. LAURA SCHLESSINGER is hosting a new weekly podcast devoting each episode to a single topic. “DR. LAURA’S DEEP DIVE,” which debuted WEDNESDAY (4/5), is produced by the longtime host’s TAKE ON THE DAY, LLC and represented for advertising sales by SXM MEDIA. SCHLESSINGER continues hosting her daily “DR. LAURA CALL OF THE DAY” podcast and her show on SIRIUSXM TRIUMPH.

“I’m excited to go deep into topics that are so important to the everyday life of my listeners, “ said Dr. LAURA. “Focusing on one topic per episode, gives me time and space to analyze the challenges, demonstrate real world examples and share solutions on how to navigate out of the muck and mud of bad decisions and wrong-headed analysis and achieve a fulfilling life.”

TAKE ON THE DAY, LLC Dir./Podcast Operations & Program Audio Content DAN BRADY added, “Listeners have asked us for the chance to hear even more of Dr. LAURA’s wisdom, and ‘DR. LAURA’S DEEP DIVE PODCAST’ will provide them with insightful commentary in short, weekly segments. Along with her regular SIRIUSXM live program and her CALL OF THE DAY podcast, listeners will have numerous ways to learn how to do the right thing, which is her signature mission.”

« see more Net News