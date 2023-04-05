Halliwell

WES HALLIWELL, who started with COX MEDIA GROUP as a radio promotion intern and his worked his way up over two decades with the company, is now the Integrated Sales Manager for CMG's ORLANDO cluster, focusing on sales for News-Talk WDBO-A-W297BB, Country WWKA (K92.3), R&B WCFB (STAR 94.5), Spanish Hits WOEX (ÉXITOS 96.5), and Classic Hits WMMO.

CMG ORLANDO RADIO Dir./Sales ASHLEY WILLIAMS said, “I am thrilled to have WES move into this new role. He has a deep level of trust and respect with our team and clients. His experience and knowledge will push our team to make us better.”

HALLIWELL said, "I’m extremely excited for the opportunity to work with our sales team, clients, and partners in this new role. We have developed a tremendous team culture here at CMG ORLANDO and I couldn’t be more blessed to continue my career growth within our CMG family.”

