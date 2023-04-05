NON-COMMVENTION returns to the UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA Triple A WXPN and WORLD CAFE LIVE in PHILADELPHIA on MAY 2nd-5th, 2023. The event will follow a familiar format, with an opening party TUESDAY NIGHT and concluding with FRIDAY's Free at Noon show.



Attendees will experience 26 artist performances, session discussions focusing on staying essential in a changing landscape, she persisted: measuring growth, growing diversity and inclusivity in programming and more.

The NON-COMMvention is proud to add RODNEY CROWELL, NANNA (OF MONSTERS AND MEN), BULLY, MAGARET GLASPY, JOE ONE, and local PHILLY artist CATBITE to the lineup of previously announced artist performances.

The latest developments, early bird registration codes, the full schedule and artist lineup can be found here.





« see more Net News