The Cure's Robert Smith (Photo: Ben Houdijk / Shutterstock.com)

After calling out TICKETMASTER to refund exorbitant fees added to ticket prices, THE CURE's ROBERT SMITH continues to fight the good fight for fans. For the band's upcoming "Shows Of A Lost World Tour" in NORTH AMERICA, SMITH has canceled 7,000 tickets linked to "fake" accounts or "secondary resale sites."

For the band’s tour, SMITH chose not to use TICKETMASTER's "platinum" or the "dynamic pricing" that caused high ticket prices for the recent TAYLOR SWIFT and BRUCE SPRINGSTEEN shows. He also restricted ticket transfers in markets where he was legally allowed to do so, with the exception of NEW YORK, COLORADO and ILLINOIS, which protect resellers.

“[Approximately 7,000] tickets across [approximately] 2,200 orders have been cancelled,” wrote SMITH in his most recent post. “These are tickets acquired with fake accounts, listed on secondary resale sites. [TICKETMASTER] have identified specific locations from secondary postings.”

He also posted a warning for ticket buyers who attempt to get around the transfer rules. “Any/all tickets obtained in this way will be canceled and original fees paid on those tickets will not be refunded.



“Original fees paid on those tickets will be donated to AMNESTY INTERNATIONAL, and the tickets themselves will be resold to fans.”

He concluded, “This ongoing [TICKETMASTER] conversation is not taking place in a vacuum. The system that values profit over people is really what needs to be changed.”

« see more Net News