Call It Couchella

YOUTUBE is expanding its free livestream coverage of the COACHELLA music festival – which takes place APRIL 14th-16th and the 21st-23rd – while offering Premium subscribers a chance to take a peek backstage as artists prepare for their sets, among other new features.

For the first time, YOUTUBE will run six livestreams on both weekends, double the number of last year.

YOUTUBE is also bringing back a feature it launched at last year’s iteration – integration with YOUTUBE SHOPPING, which allows viewers to buy exclusive merchandise during the performances.

Viewers will be able to click a link on their phone, or scan a QR code on their TV, during artist performances to buy merchandise from the artist being streamed.

“Part of the fun of going to a show is the chance to buy a keepsake that reminds you of the music, the experience, and the moment in time,” YOUTUBE posted to its blog.

“We don’t want anyone to miss out on that opportunity, so this year we’re partnering with COACHELLA to drop exclusive merch from over a dozen artists.”

YOUTUBE PREMIUM subscribers will be able to see artists preparing backstage ahead of their performances, in what it calls “PREMIUM Pre-Parties.”

The video site is also emphasizing its YOUTUBE SHORTS features as an opportunity for fans to interact with artists and build set lists for CALVIN HARRIS, BECKY G and BURNA BOY.

The social video giant has been promoting these videos under 60 seconds in what analysts say is modeled after TIKTOK.

This past JANUARY, YOUTUBE announced a new multi-year deal with GOLDENVOICE to livestream the music festival through 2026. YOUTUBE first livestreamed the festival in 2011.

BAD BUNNY, BLACKPINK and FRANK OCEAN are this year's COACHELLA headliners.

COACHELLA first launched in 1999, garnering 37,000 attendees in its debut year. It has since grown to be one of the largest music festivals in the U.S., with around 250,000 attendees annually.

« see more Net News