Shomby

Three recent retail experiences -- one great and two truly awful -- got COUNTRY’S RADIO COACH owner JOHN SHOMBY thinking about customer service, and whether radio is training staff adequately how to make a good first impression at appearances, station events and remotes.

“Do we visit these events to see how our staff is handling each listener interaction, and do we coach talent and promo personnel following up on our observations,” SHOMBY asks in his latest column for ALL ACCESS. “Is our personnel welcoming every listener with a smile and leaving them with a ‘thank you,’ or are they sitting in a chair by the promo table with their faces in their phones? Ask yourself these questions and be honest with the answers.”

He advises, “Once per quarter at least, you (and your marketing/promo director) should conduct a refresher course on leaving good first impressions, including attire, posture, direct eye contact and intentionality. With a younger generation that may not be as well-versed in people skills (but is very well-versed in technology), we must take the necessary time to work with each individual to teach them the finer points of positive interaction/customer service.” He adds, “You get only one chance at it. Make it count.”

Read more in SHOMBY’s latest column, “That First Impression Better Be Good,” in ALL ACCESS' CONSULTANT TIPS section here.

