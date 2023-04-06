Lynch

Longtime CBS NEWS anchor BILL LYNCH, who hosted CBS NEWS RADIO's "WORLD NEWS ROUNDUP" in 1985-1999, died TUESDAY (4/4) in LAWRENCE, KS at 77.

LYNCH joined WCBS-A/NEW YORK as a reporter in 1971 and was promoted to Assistant Dir./News Operations and Programs in 1973. He moved to CBS NEWS in 1981 and took over anchor duties on "WORLD NEWS ROUNDUP" in 1985.

"His booming voice and punchy writing style set him apart," current "WORLD NEWS ROUNDUP" anchor STEVE KATHAN said in an obituary for CBS NEWS RADIO. "He read and knew so much about so many issues and so many places. BILL LYNCH was an influence on me and so many others who aimed to do what he could do."

