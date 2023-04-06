Reporting On Drought

COLORADO PUBLIC RADIO is launching a new reporting project on the COLORADO RIVER and the region's issues with drought, with a new 10 episode podcast, "PARCHED," debuting APRIL 18th. The show is hosted by reporter MICHAEL ELIZABETH SAKAS and will be accompanied by online stories and social media.

“As climate change and population growth slam together in the southwestern UNITED STATES, we have to start using water differently,” said SAKAS. “The COLORADO RIVER and its reservoirs, which more than 40 million people depend on, are drying up. There are plenty of scary headlines about the problem; instead, ‘PARCHED’ highlights what can be done to help this water crisis.”

“We’re using the intimacy of audio storytelling and stunning visuals to help Coloradans and people across the WEST understand our water situation and see how our collective choices will dictate what happens next,” said CPR Special Projects Editor RACHEL ESTABROOK. “This project shows CPR NEWS is a leader in regional climate and environment reporting. It’s one of the most ambitious things we’ve undertaken in my 10 years in the newsroom.”

