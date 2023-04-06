Renews SoundCloud Deal

SIRIUSXM's AdsWIZZ will continue to represent SOUNDCLOUD for advertising sales in IRELAND, FRANCE, GERMANY, THE NETHERLANDS, BELGIUM, ITALY, PORTUGAL, SPAIN, SWITZERLAND, AUSTRIA, DENMARK, FINLAND, NORWAY and SWEDEN through 2024 under a renewal of their previous agreement. SXM MEDIA previously inked a renewal to represent SOUNDCLOUD in the U.S., also through 2024; SIRIUSXM invested $75 million in SOUNDCLOUD in 2020.

“We’re thrilled to extend our relationship with SOUNDCLOUD and continue to help advertisers engage the platform’s global -- and growing -- audience of listeners and creators,” said AdsWIZZ VP/Head of Commercial Partnerships & Strategy, EMEA & APAC BRIEUC VERWILGHEN. “As SOUNDCLOUD has doubled its audience in EUROPE and adopted even more of AdsWIZZ’s ad tech in the last two years, there are major opportunities for brands to access data and ad formats across streaming, video, and custom.”

"Continuing the relationship with AdsWIZZ is not only exciting but critical to global audience reach and engagement," said SOUNDCLOUD VP/Revenue Partnerships & Operations VANESSA BARIA. "This relationship extension allows for continued leverage of AdsWIZZ technology to support the growth of our ad-supported services across EUROPE and gives advertisers access to SOUNDCLOUD's ever-growing global community of artists and music fans."

