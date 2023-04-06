March Rankers

PODTRAC has released its MARCH 2023 ranking of the top 20 podcast publishers, top 20 podcasts, and top 5 podcast sales networks among participants in its measurement service, and the charts were remarkably static, with the top 10 publishers and top 15 podcasts remaining in the same order, led by iHEARTPODCASTS on the publishers' chart and THE DAILY atop the podcast chart; the sales network chart had the same four entries in the same order as they have been since the chart's inception.

The average unique U.S. monthly audience for the top 20 publishers rose 10% from FEBRUARY and was up 7% year-over-year, while total global downloads increased 11% month-over-month but remained flat year-over-year.

The rankings, ranked by unique U.S. monthly audience:

1. HEARTPODCASTS (800 active shows)

2. WONDERY (209 shows)

3. NPR (49 shows)

4. NEW YORK TIMES (12 shows)

5. NBC NEWS (69 shows)

6. DAILY WIRE+ (14 shows)

7. THE WALT DISNEY COMPANY (123 shows)

8. BARSTOOL SPORTS (99 shows)

9. PRX (123 shows)

10. FOX AUDIO NETWORK (106 shows)

11. PODCASTONE (167 shows)

12. PARAMOUNT (105 shows)

13. CNN (58 shows)

14. BLAZE MEDIA (18 shows)

15. WNYC STUDIOS (31 shows)

16. AMERICAN PUBLIC MEDIA (57 shows)

17. ALL THINGS COMEDY (61 shows)

17. THIS AMERICAN LIFE (1 show)

19. BBC (848 shows)

20. TED (19 shows)

The podcast rankings, which also include only shows opting in for PODTRAC's Podcast Measurement System for the full month (and missing some of the largest shows):

1. THE DAILY (last month #1)

2. DATELINE NBC (2)

3. UP FIRST (3)

4. MORBID (4)

5. NPR NEWS NOW (5)

6. THE BEN SHAPIRO SHOW (6)

7. SMARTLESS (7)

8. STUFF YOU SHOULD KNOW (8)

9. PARDON MY TAKE (9)

10. THE DAN BONGINO SHOW (10)

11. MY FAVORITE MURDER (11)

12. THIS AMERICAN LIFE (12)

13. 2 BEARS 1 CAVE WITH TOM SEGURA & BERT KREISCHER (13)

14. FOX NEWS HOURLY UPDATE (14)

15. CNN 5 THINGS (15)

16. MURDAUGH MURDERS PODCAST (26)

17. FRESH AIR (19)

18. WAIT, WAIT... DON'T TELL ME! (17)

19. HIDDEN BRAIN (18)

20. MORNING WIRE (23)

The top podcast sales networks, ranked by unique monthly audience and, again, not including networks which did not opt into PODTRAC's measurement system for the full month:

1. WONDERY SALES NETWORK

2. ACAST

3. LIBSYN ADVERTISECAST

4. PODCASTONE SALES NETWORK

