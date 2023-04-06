Quarter Century

The CHARLOTTE-based ACE & TJ SHOW is celebrating the start of its 25th year in the market. The show airs locally on BEASLEY Top 40 WNKS (KISS 95.1)/CHARLOTTE and is available in syndication, streaming, and on-demand along with video and social media. The show is holding a special live event to mark the occasion TONIGHT (3/6) at the HYATT CENTRIC SOUTH PARK CHARLOTTE.

DAVID "ACE" CANNON said, "The most exciting thing is not just celebrating the 25 years that have passed, but that we are using this milestone to kick off a huge year of new celebrations and charity events. We really are just getting started!"

RITCHIE "TJ" BEAMS added, "When we started on the radio in CHARLOTTE I still had hair, a sense of style, and the ability to father children. This year of celebration is going to be magical.... as long as every event is over by 4:30 pm so I can grab a late dinner and hit the sack by 6:45."

