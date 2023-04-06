Schedule

The INTERACTIVE ADVERTISING BUREAU has announced the agenda for the 2023 IAB PODCAST UPFRONT on MAY 11th in NEW YORK and online. The event will be hosted by MASON MEDIA CEO and former CHEDDAR anchor NORA ALI and will be accompanied by the release of the IAB's seventh annual Podcast Ad Revenue report.

"Podcasts have become a vital part of the digital opportunity, indispensable for reaching the passionate, engaged audiences advertisers want most," said CEO DAVID COHEN. "It's still a fast-moving marketplace with innovation across content, ad tech, ad formats, and beyond. The PODCAST UPFRONT highlights the insights and opportunities leaders need to make important budget and partnership decisions."

"There's nothing like the energy that comes from bringing podcast buyers and sellers together. The podcast market reflects the shared passions of creators and audiences alike," said VP/Media Center ERIC JOHN. "This year's presentations will highlight not only exciting new content opportunities but also innovations for ways advertisers can engage listeners at scale with insights to quantify the value of those audiences."

The agenda:

9-9:05a (ET) Welcome by COHEN

9:05-9:20a Opening Keynote by JOHN

9:20-9:40a iHEARTPODCASTS

9:40-10a WONDERY

10-10:20a NPR

11:10-11:30a PARAMOUNT

11:30 -11:40a TRANSUNION

11:40-11:50a WALL STREET JOURNAL/BARRON'S GROUP

11:50a-noon ACAST

1:10-1:30p SONY MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT

1:30-1:40p Industry Insights Presented by ARTSAI

1:45-1:55p YAP MEDIA

1:55 -2:15p CUMULUS PODCAST NETWORK

2:15-2:35p SOUNDRISE

3:20-3:30p WNYC STUDIOS

3:35-3:55p SXM MEDIA

3:55-4:05p ZIBBY MEDIA

4:05-4:25p THE DAILY WIRE

4:30 -4:55p IAB Wrap Panel

4:55-5:p Closing Remarks by JOHN

