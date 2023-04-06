Probing An Unsolved Mystery

GANNETT/USA TODAY NETWORK's NAPLES DAILY NEWS and THE NEWS-PRESS (FORT MYERS) are teaming with FLORIDA GULF COAST UNIVERSITY's WGCU PUBLIC MEDIA (News-Talk WGCU-F and PBS affiliate WGCU-TV/FORT MYERS) for a new eight-episode true crime podcast on the disappearance of two Black men, FELIPE SANTOS and TERRANCE WILLIAMS, in NAPLES, FL on the same road three months apart, last seen getting rides to a convenience store with the same Sheriff's Deputy, in 2003. "THE LAST RIDE," hosted by reporter JANINE ZEITLIN and featuring appearances by TYLER PERRY and attorney BEN CRUMP along with WILLIAMS' parents and polygraph audio of Deputy STEVEN CALKINS, is releasing new episodes each TUESDAY through MAY 15th.

THE NEWS-PRESS Exec. Editor CINDY MCCURRY-ROSS said, "This is one of the eeriest and saddest mysteries in SOUTHWEST FLORIDA. The podcast takes listeners deep into the case files. It's our hope that the journalism will make a difference in solving the disappearances."

NPR Sr. Dir./Network Growth DAN MCCOY added, "NPR is proud to partner with WGCU PUBLIC MEDIA, NAPLES DAILY NEWS and THE NEWS-PRESS to bring THE LAST RIDE to a national podcast audience. It tells an important story from a local community that will resonate broadly. We expect our distribution to reach new audiences for all of the partners and generate revenue that will help to fund greater locally produced content like it."

