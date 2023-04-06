Sticking With The Fan

CAPITOL BROADCASTING COMPANY Sports WCMC-F (99.9 FM THE FAN)/RALEIGH-DURHAM will continue as flagship for the NHL's CAROLINA HURRICANES under a three-year extension keeping the CANES on THE FAN through the 2025-26 season. The station airs a simulcast of the audio from BALLY SPORTS SOUTH's TV game broadcasts as well as pre-game "STORMWATCH" and post-game "AFTERMATH" shows.

CANES Pres./GM DON WADDELL said, “We are happy to extend our affiliation with CAPITOL BROADCASTING, who has provided a radio home for so much of our time in NORTH CAROLINA.”

“We’re really excited about continuing our long-standing relationship with the CAROLINA HURRICANES,” said CAPITOL BROADCASTING COMPANY GM BRIAN GRUBE. “We’re looking forward to providing more great audio coverage across multiple platforms.”

