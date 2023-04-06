Lawson (Photo: Facebook)

iHEARTMEDIA Country WDXB (102.5 THE BULL)/BIRMINGHAM AL morning co-host "DOLLAR" BILL LAWSON has announced he will retire after 50 years in radio. The station shared on its INSTAGRAM account that its "Stars and Guitars" ST. JUDE CHILDREN'S RESEARCH HOSPITAL benefit concert on APRIL 11th will double as LAWSON's retirement party.

LAWSON was announced as a new inductee into the COUNTRY RADIO HALL OF FAME at last month's COUNTRY RADIO SEMINAR in NASHVILLE, with the formal induction ceremony happening later this year.

LAWSON'S radio career began in 1973, but his move to WZZK in his hometown of BIRMINGHAM in 1984 kicked off his long tenure in the market. Initially serving as midday personality and Dir./Promotions, LAWSON spent 18 years at WZZK, 10 of those as a morning show host. He later switched to crosstown WDXB. LAWSON was honored with COUNTRY RADIO BROADCASTERS' TOM RIVERS Humanitarian Award in 2019 for his charitable efforts.





