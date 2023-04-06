Wilcox

POLYVINYL Director/Radio Promotion ROB WILCOX marked the final broadcast of his two-hour weekly new music program "PEAK AWARENESS" on APRIL 5th, 2023. The show, which aired on WIOX COMMUNITY RADIO Variety WIOX/ROXBURY in the CATSKILLS featured over two thousand songs, spread across 801 days and eighty-two episodes.

WILCOX said, “PEAK AWARENESS was my way of revisiting a tender time in my life, when working in music was not yet a foreseeable career path - where my passions for record hunting, being in a band, and a fluke internship with a radio station had all collided into one. It was my way of giving back to the SUBMODERN specialty show community that helped me realize my potential in radio promotion, as well as a means to pass the time while living through the pandemic in a quiet upstate town. Most importantly, it was a way to reignite my passion for discovering new music, while offering a platform for the sake of good, and to expose people to different kinds of music and ideas from people of all walks.”

« see more Net News