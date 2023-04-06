(L-R) Smith & Mojo

CUMULUS Top 40 WZYP/HUNTSVILLE, AL helped bring relief supplies to citizens of tornado-devastated ROLLING FORK, MS. OM/PD STEVE SMITH and his staff connected with local WALMART locations and set up relief drive efforts, assisted by local television stations which also promoted the event.

Working together with listeners and volunteers, trucks were filled with clothes, food, cleaning supplies, toiletries, plastic bins, toys and other needed items. SMITH and morning show host MOJO then made the five-hour-plus drive to deliver the supplies to relief groups in ROLLING FORK.

SMITH (who happens to be a storm chaser) explained, "I always feel so proud driving into a town that’s been through a disaster in our truck, knowing that we have so many needed items to distribute. And on the way home after I’ve seen so much heartache and damage, I’m just thankful that I get to go home… to a home."

