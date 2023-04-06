Kevin & Amy

FOUR RIVERS COMMUNITY BROADCASTING Contemporary Christian WBYO (WORD FM)/SELLERSVILLE, PA-PHILADELPHIA has picked up CHRISTIAN FM MEDIA GROUP and SMARTRADIO SUITE's syndicated "KEVIN & AMY" show for mornings. The show started on WORD FM on MONDAY (4/3).



PD MEG GEISSINGER said, “We’re delighted to welcome back AMY to WORD FM and introduce our listening family to KEVIN. With a balance of content that is both spiritual and lighthearted, KEVIN & AMY are a strong complement to our on-air lineup.”



KEVIN & AMY said in a joint statement, “Our heart’s desire is that (listeners) come away with a smile on your face, knowing (that they) have a couple of friends to call on and knowing GOD loves (them) fully and unconditionally.”

« see more Net News