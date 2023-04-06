Perry (Photo: Claire Schaper)

KIMBERLY PERRY, formerly one-third of the sibling trio THE BAND PERRY, has signed a global publishing deal with WARNER CHAPPELL MUSIC and SONGS & DAUGHTERS PUBLISHING. PERRY wrote THE BAND PERRY's #1 crossover single, "If I Die Young," which went septuple-platinum and has amassed more than 200 million video views. She recently signed a solo recording deal with RECORDS NASHVILLE/COLUMBIA RECORDS (NET NEWS 4/3).

WARNER CHAPPELL MUSIC Pres./CEO BEN VAUGHN said, "There’s something about KIMBERLY’s musical depth and lyrical wordplay that have always stood out to me. Everyone at WARNER CHAPPELL is excited to represent her in this next part of her journey. I can’t wait for the world to hear what she’s been writing."

SONGS & DAUGHTERS PUBLISHING owner NICOLLE GALYON added, "I have been a huge fan of KIMBERLY’s from afar throughout her whole career, but our paths didn’t cross until a few years ago. It’s compelling for me to work with a like-minded businesswoman, and creatively fulfilling to dive into the writing process with such a veteran songwriter and artist. Her accomplishments speak for themselves, and yet her story is truly just getting started."

PERRY said, "Since officially moving to NASHVILLE in late 2021, WARNER CHAPPELL and SONGS & DAUGHTERS have been instrumental in reconnecting me with so many of the amazing songwriters here in town. I have had such a wonderful time writing with old and new friends alike. BEN and NICOLLE have been such great collaborators and supporters, so I’m beyond thrilled to officially partner with them on this exciting next chapter of my career."

