Nationally Syndicated KeepTheFaith Radio Offers 'Easter Across America'
by Todd Stach
April 6, 2023
The nationally syndicated, faith-based radio program, KEEPTHEFAITH RADIO, is offering a "EASTER ACROSS AMERICA" special with Contemporary Christian radio personalities from across the country for airing over EASTER weekend.
"EASTER is a time to celebrate the hope and joy that we have in CHRIST," said KEEPTHEFAITH RADIO CEO DAVID SAMS. "We hope that our EASTER ACROSS AMERICA broadcast will be a reminder to listeners that they are not alone, that they are loved, and that there is always hope for a better tomorrow."
