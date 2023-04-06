Whole Lotta Streaming Going On

LUMINATE's latest data shows global on-demand audio streams passing the one trillion mark on MARCH 31st, the first time the trillion-stream milestone has been passed in the first three months of the year. The total time for the trillion streams is the equivalent of about 960,000 years.

The top 5 most streamed songs of the year so far (based on audio-only streams) are MILEY CYRUS' "Flowers" (1.16 billion), SZA's "Kill Bill" (855 million) THE WEEKND's "Die For You" (629 million), BIZZARAP & SHAKIRA's "BZRP Music Sessions #53" (627 million), and REMA & SELENA GOMEZ's "Calm Down" (601 million).

