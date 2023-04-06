What To Drink When Listening To Talk Radio

CORUS News-Talk CFIQ-A (640 TORONTO)/TORONTO now has its own beer, "BREAKING BREWS." a collaboration with GREAT LAKES BREWERY and named in a listener vote. The lager is available starting TODAY (4/6) at the GLB BREWPUB in TORONTO.

“640 TORONTO is excited to partner with GREAT LAKES BREWERY on a co-branded beer,” said Dir./Talk and Talent AMANDA CUPIDO. “Not only do we love supporting local, independent businesses, their brewpub is across the street from the station and has become our go-to spot! It was also great to have the support from thousands of our listeners who voted on the name of the beer and we hope that they will enjoy the lager as much as we do.”

"We're thrilled to work with our friends and neighbours over at 640 TORONTO to offer their listeners a well-crafted lager, and we can't wait for TORONTO residents to experience BREAKING BREWS," said GREAT LAKES BREWERY Sr. Mgr,/Sales and Business Development TROY BURTCH. "As one of CANADA's oldest independently owned craft breweries, we understand the importance of building relationships and collaborating with community organizations and local businesses, so this partnership with 640 TORONTO is right in our wheelhouse. Like talk radio who keep TORONTO residents up to date and informed of the latest news, GREAT LAKES takes great pride in keeping things local and focused on offering the freshest product on the market, and BREAKING BREWS is no exception."

