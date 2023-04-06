Free Earplugs For HeadCount Volunteers

Hearing protection manufacturer EARPEACE is providing volunteers working at music festivals this SUMMER held by the nonprofit voter registration group HEADCOUNT with its earplugs.

“Both born out of the live music experience, EARPEACE is a great partner for HeadCount in order to keep hearing protection top of mind for our volunteers with easily accessible, safety tools such as their high-quality earplugs,” said HEADCOUNT Dir./Partnerships and Events WHITT BELL “Together, we are enabling everyone to enjoy live music and democracy for years to come.”

"EARPEACE is a huge fan of the HEADCOUNT mission. Staying engaged with our Democracy takes commitment, effort and optimism. We LOUDLY applaud your work, HEADCOUNT,” said EARPEACE CEO JAY CLARK. “We’re excited to equip HEADCOUNT volunteers with our high-fidelity Music Pro earplugs to protect their hearing and enhance their listening experience at festivals nationwide this year.”

