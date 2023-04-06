Daytime Village Lineup Announced

iHEARTMEDIA has announced the lineup for the 2023 iHEARTCOUNTRY FESTIVAL's Daytime Village, happening MAY 13th from 12:30 - 4:30p (CT) at the MOODY CENTER in AUSTIN, TX. Among the performers are JORDAN DAVIS, MITCHELL TENPENNY, PRISCILLA BLOCK, COOPER ALAN and BAILEY ZIMMERMAN and DJ SINISTER.

The festival's main lineup includes LUKE BRYAN, KANE BROWN, CARLY PEARCE, SAM HUNT, ELLE KING, PARKER McCOLLUM, JUSTIN MOORE, DAVIS, TENPENNY, ZIMMERMAN and more, hosted by iHEARTMEDIA's syndicated Country host BOBBY BONES (NET NEWS 1/17).

iHEARTMEDIA’s Country music radio stations will broadcast the event live in their local markets and it will stream on iHEARTRADIO.com on SATURDAY, MAY 13th at 8p (ET).

« see more Net News