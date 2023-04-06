Winning Station

COLORADO PUBLIC RADIO Triple A KVOQ (INDIE 102.3)/DENVER was recently named DENVER’S Best Radio Station for Music by DENVER’s weekly newspaper WESTWORD’s BEST OF DENVER 2023 readers' poll.

PD WILOBEE CARLAN shared, “I am so proud to share this news. We have an amazing team. Our listeners make what we do all worth it. We hope this will help spread the word about this crazy fun radio station INDIE1023.ORG!”

Go here for a full list of DENVER’s best.

« see more Net News