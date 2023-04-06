5 Seconds Of Summer

5 SECONDS OF SUMMER, will release their live album THE FEELING OF FALLING UPWARDS – LIVE FROM THE ROYAL ALBERT HALL digitally on APRIL 14th. Physical formats of the album can be pre-ordered now and will be available on JULY 14th. In addition, the band will kick off their 2023 world tour THE 5 SECONDS OF SUMMER SHOW in JULY in SOUTH AMERICA with dates to be announced and in AUGUST in NORTH AMERICA. The tour will also make stops in the UK, and EUROPE with an appearance at the WHEN WE WERE YOUNG FESTIVAL in LAS VEGAS.

The tracks on the live album are taken from the band’s 2022 performance THE FEELING OF FALLING UPWARDS at the world-famous ROYAL ALBERT HALL in LONDON. The performance includes reimagined versions of songs from their 11-year catalog including brand-new songs from their fifth studio album 5SOS5, accompanied by a 12-piece string orchestra and a 12-member gospel choir.

