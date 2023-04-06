Kramer

ROX RADIO GROUP's Rhythm Top 40 KXVB (101.5 THE VIBE)/FAYETTEVILLE, AR has hired syndicated personality DOUG KRAMER for Middays. It's a return to an old home market for KRAMER.

KRAMER is self-syndicated and can be heard on six stations across the country. He can offer daily shows for cash or barter in all dayparts. He's currently on Top 40, Country, Classic Hits, and Rhythmic formats.

Reach out to KRAMER at: dougkramerlive@gmail.com

