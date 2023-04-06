Benefit Concert

Country stars LITTLE BIG TOWN and BRAD PAISLEY will headline when the THE MICHAEL J. FOX FOUNDATION FOR PARKINSON'S RESEARCH comes to NASHVILLE to stage the fundraising concert and dinner, "A Country Thing Happened On The Way To Cure Parkinson's." It's happening on WEDNESDAY, APRIL 26th at THE FISHER CENTER at BELMONT UNIVERSITY. The event is billed as having "more surprise guests."

LITTLE BIG TOWN's KIMBERLY SCHLAPMAN and her husband, STEVE SCHLAPMAN are among the event chairs. KIMBERLY's mother is battling Parkinson's. JAMES BEARD AWARD-winning chef SEAN BROCK, who is also one of the co-chairs, will provide attendees with a meal from his NASHVILLE restaurant, AUDREY.

Ticket packages range from $350 to $75,000. Find more information here.

