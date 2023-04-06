Lee

All ACCESS sends congratulations to KRISTI LEE from THE BOB & TOM SHOW, who is now engaged. Host TOM GRISWOLD and the ensemble cast toasted (and roasted) LEE on the show this morning (4/6), as she shared the details of her proposal and engagement to ANDY GILBERT. CLick here to see how it all went down.

LEE was named to the INDIANA BROADCAST PIONEERS HALL OF FAME last year and has been honored as one of RADIO INK'S MOST INFLUENTIAL WOMEN IN RADIO for multiple years. THE BOB & TOM SHOW is heard weekday mornings on over 100 radio stations across the country and is syndicated by WESTWOOD ONE. Click here for more information on THE BOB & TOM SHOW.

« see more Net News