Miely

The NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF BROADCASTERS has promoted Director of Member Experience, Industry Affairs JOSH MIELY to VP/Content Design and Development in the Global Connections and Events Department, starting on APRIL 27th and reporting to EVP/Managing Director, Global Connections and Events CHRIS BROWN.

"JOSH is an expert in crafting educational opportunities featuring newsmakers, thought leaders and gamechangers tackling the top-of-mind issues of the day,” said BROWN. “With his dynamic personality and keen understanding of the ongoing evolution of content, JOSH will help us continue delivering best-in-class programming that offers the NAB SHOW community insight into the future of media and entertainment."

« see more Net News