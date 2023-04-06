-
RAB 'Radio Works' Webinar To Focus On Education Category
by Perry Michael Simon
April 6, 2023 at 11:00 AM (PT)
Next up in the RADIO ADVERTISING BUREAU's "Radio Works" series of webinars is “Radio Works for Education,” a look at how radio advertising delivers results for clients like education websites and universities,
ANALYTICOWL SVP/Strategy and Operations DAVID SCHAPIRA , iHEARTMEDIA DALLAS Brand Partnership Specialist AMY JAIN LOWE, and PARKER UNIVERSITY Director of Marketing and Communications RICK STOKES will be appearing in the session on APRIL 19th at noon (CT). The session is free for RAB members. Register here.