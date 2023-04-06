Morgan (Photo: Brooke Christopher)

ONERPM NASHVILLE has signed Country artist WILLIAM MICHAEL MORGAN, and has plans to release his KEITH STEGALL-produced EP later this year. Previously signed to WARNER MUSIC NASHVILLE, MORGAN had a #1 single in 2016 with, "I Met A Girl" from his debut album, "Vinyl." The 29-year-old MISSISSIPPI native has amassed more than 100 million on-demand streams.

ONERPM A&R Dir./Country Music RYAN CUNNINGHAM said, "WILLIAM MICHAEL MORGAN has had an amazing career so far. We believe in him as an artist, and we’re excited to see how high he can climb with this new music."

"It is an honor to be teaming up with ONERPM," MORGAN said, noting that [NASHVILLE Managing Director] "TIM WIPPERMAN, RYAN CUNNINGHAM, and the team there really believe in the kind of music we are making" and further explaining that his new music, produced by the STEGALL, "is something I’ve been working toward my whole career. All the ups and downs, the growth and learning—you can hear it all in this new music, the majority of which I have written as a result of my own life lessons."

MORGAN is managed by JOE CARTER and MIKE TALIAFERO of CARTER AND COMPANY, and booked by THE KINKEAD ENTERTAINMENT AGENCY.

