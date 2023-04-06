Bonnaroo 2023

The BONNAROO MUSIC & ARTS FESTIVAL has announced the lineup for their Camping Plazas.

The “Where In The Woods” stage has DJs and headliners including DJ MEL, ZEDS DEAD, MAYA JANE COLES, and THE FUNK HUNTERS. There are also six additional Plazas, with a number of other venues including “The Rest Stop” with daily yoga classes, and the “House of Matroomony,” holding daily wedding ceremonies.

BONNAROO 2023 takes place JUNE 15-18, 2023 on the BONNAROO FARM in MANCHESTER, TN, located 60 miles southeast of NASHVILLE. For ticket information click here.

« see more Net News