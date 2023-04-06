Bacharach Tribute Concert

SHELBY LYNNE, MANDY BARNETT and EMILY WEST will perform a tribute concert to songwriter BURT BACHARACH, who died recently at the age of 94. Scheduled for MAY 18th at NASHVILLE's 3rd & LINDSLEY, tickets for the 7p show quickly sold out, and a second show the same night has been added at 9:30p.

A portion of the proceeds will be donated to PORTER'S CALL and MUSICARES, organizations that support the well-being of music industry professionals. Tickets for the 9:30 performance will go on sale TOMORROW (4/7) at 12p (CT), here.





