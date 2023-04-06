Renewal

UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM football will continue to air on CUMULUS MEDIA Sports WJOX-F (JOX 94.5)/BIRMINGHAM and UAB basketball will air on sister Sports WJQX (JOX 2 100.5 FM) under a new three-year extension of the deal between CUMULUS and LEARFIELD's BLAZER SPORTS PROPERTIES. Coaches shows will continue to air on JOX 2 under the agreement.

"We are thrilled to extend our partnership with UAB ATHLETICS and BLAZER SPORTS PROPERTIES," said CUMULUS MEDIA BIRMINGHAM VP/Market ManagerJAMES ROBINSON."The BLAZERS are BIRMINGHAM's hometown team, and we are proud to broadcast them on our airwaves. It's a great partnership and we look forward to many exciting BLAZER Football and BLAZER Men's Basketball games as well as the Coaches shows with TRENT DILFER, ANDY KENNEDY and RANDY NORTON."

"CUMULUS has been a great partner for many years and the relationship with BLAZER Athletics continues to get stronger," said BLAZER SPORTS PROPERTIES GM GREG WHEELER. "WJOX 94.5 FM and JOX2 100.5 FM are the best places to tune for sports programming in this market and it's a perfect fit for our broadcasts."

