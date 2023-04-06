Star Party Acts Announced

iHEARTRADIO Top 40 KDWB/MINNEAPOLIS-ST. PAUL announced that FLO RIDA, JAX, LOVELYTHEBAND, and NICKY YOURE will headline the “101.3 KDWB Star Party 2023” lineup, scheduled for TUESDAY, MAY 9th at MYTH LIVE in MAPLEWOOD, MN.

There are no tickets for sale, as the only way to see the show is by listening to KDWB, or registering for a chance to win tickets. You can register to win tickets here.

