Blake

Minor League Baseball's BILOXI SHUCKERS have named former NORTHWOODS LEAGUE FOND DU LAC DOCK SPIDERS broadcaster and Dir./Media Relations JAVIK BLAKE as their new radio broadcaster. The SHUCKERS air on JMD, INC. Oldies WGCM-A-W265DH (CRUISIN' WCGM)/GULFPORT, MS and the MiLB First Pitch app.

“It’s an incredible honor to take on this role,” said BLAKE, who previously called games for the ATLANTIC LEAGUE's HIGH POINT ROCKERS, the CAPE COD LEAGUE's WAREHAM GATEMEN, and ELON UNIVERSITY athletics. “I can’t thank the entire SHUCKERS’ front office enough for the opportunity, and I’m extremely excited to serve as the new ‘Voice of the SHUCKERS.’”

“JAVIK’s energy and passion for the game will be very apparent to all listeners,” said SHUCKERS GM HUNTER REED. “We couldn’t be happier to have him as part of the SHUCKERS’ organization.”

The SHUCKERS are the Double-A affiliate of the MILWAUKEE BREWERS.

