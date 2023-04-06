The Bidding Is Open

This GRAMMY MUSEUM’s online auction via CHARITYBUZZ features artist signed items, including guitars signed backstage at 65th Annual GRAMMY AWARDS by BAD BUNNY, SHERYL CROW, BONNIE RAITT, SMOKEY ROBINSON, and HARRY STYLES and more, along with other items signed by LUKE COMBS, BRANDI CARLILE, MILEY CYRUS, The JONAS BROTHERS, KACEY MUSGRAVES, LIONEL RITCHIE, CHRIS STAPLETON, MEGHAN TRAINOR, and others.

The GRAMMY MUSEUM online auction is live through APRIL 13th.

To bid on items, click here.

