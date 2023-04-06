EDC: Coming To Las Vegas

DAVID GUETTA, KASKADE, TIESTO, FISHER, DUKE DUMONT, ZEDD, AFROJACK, ARMIN VAN BUUREN, MARSHMELLO, ABOVE & BEYOND and CHRIS LAKE are among the headliners for INSOMNIAC's ELECTRIC DAISY CARNIVAL LAS VEGAS, returning to the LAS VEGAS MOTOR SPEEDWAY, MAY 19th through 21st. More than 525,000 attendees are expected for three nights to "celebrate life, love, art and music underneath the Electric Sky." Across nine stages of music, more than 230 artists make up the curated lineup showcasing the various cornerstones of dance music culture, marking INSOMNIAC's own 30th anniversary.

GRAMMY award-winning TIESTO, the only artist to have performed at every iteration of EDC LAS VEGAS, will return to kineticFIELD for a record 12th time, while ABOVE & BEYOND will make their long-awaited return for the first time since 2019. New to EDC this year, quantumVALLEY will also present a full day of melodic music with a curated lineup of progressive sounds. Across the bassPOD, best known for its presentation of dubstep, drum & bass, and experimental sounds, EDC’s beloved back-to-back sets return with Borgore b2b Level Up, Riot Ten b2b Jessica Audiffred, Sullivan King b2b Kai Wachi, and Excision b2b Dion Timmer.

Dozens of artists will make their festival debut this year, including KAYTRANADA, DISCO LINES, BEN UFO, 999999999, MOCHAKK, KOROLOVA, MAU P, REBELION, JEFF MILLS and more, plus one of trance music’s most prolific producers, MAARTEN DE JONG, will make his NORTH AMERICAN festival debut on the EDC stage. In addition to pulling performer duty, JAMES HYPE will be providing the anthem to this year's EDC with the release of “Lose Control," out MAY 5th as part of INSOMNIAC RECORDS’ 2023 EDC LAS VEGAS compilation album

For the EDC LAS VEGAS lineup of all 230 artists, go here.

