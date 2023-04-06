djKAZ

NEW JACK RADIO w/djKAZ join LAKE RADIO ONLINE in BRONSON, MO, debuting today and airing FRIDAYS from 9p-11p (CT). heads to Bronson, Missouri, as the show joins LAKE RADIO ONLINE.

The program features music of the late '80s and early '90s R&B, hip-hop and classic hits from KEITH SWEAT, GUY, NEW EDITION, TLC, JANET JACKSON, HEAVY D, SWV and more.

Stations interested in adding the program can contact MIKE TYLER of FISHNET SYNDICATION at dallasmt@aol.com or contact KAZ NASCIMENTO at kaz@newjackradio.net.

