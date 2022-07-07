-
Get Well Wishes To WDSY (Y108)/Pittsburgh Morning Host Cadillac Jack, Who Is Undergoing Open Heart Surgery Today
by Phyllis Stark
April 7, 2023
ALL ACCESS sends get well wishes to AUDACY Country WDSY (Y108)/PITTSBURGH morning host TOM "CADILLAC JACK" KAPSALIS, who is scheduled to undergo double heart bypass surgery TODAY (4/7) to clear some blockages, according to a social media post from his daughter, PRESLEY. She wrote that he has been experiencing chest pain for a couple of weeks, and added, "His surgeon is one of the leading cardiologists and is very optimistic about a full recovery."
He has been with Y108 since last JULY. Send well wishes to him here.