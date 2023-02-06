Winners Named

The ASSOCIATION FOR INDEPENDENT MUSIC PUBLISHERS (AIMP) held its annual AIMP Nashville Country Awards WEDNESDAY night (4/5) at NASHVILLE’s RYMAN AUDITORIUM, and BIG LOUD artist MICHAEL HARDY was a double winner. HARDY (who records under just his last name) took home trophies for both Songwriter of the Year and Artist-Writer of the Year. Label-mate and close friend ERNEST K. SMITH (who records under just his first name) was named Rising Artist-Writer of the Year.

Hosted by hit songwriters BOB DIPIERO and CRAIG WISEMAN, the evening paid tribute to the biggest hits of the past year penned and championed exclusively by NASHVILLE’s independent publishing companies and their songwriters. WARNER MUSIC NASHVILLE Co-Chair CRIS LACY was celebrated as AIMP’s Song Champion of the Year.

As previously reported, MUSIC ROW veteran JODY WILLIAMS of JODY WILLIAMS SONGS, was honored with the 2023 AIMP NASHVILLE Spirit Award for his significant contributions to the independent publishing and songwriting community (NET NEWS 1/31). One new category was added to the awards this year, recognizing the writers and publishers of the Most Streamed Song of the Year, which went to MORGAN WALLEN’s “Wasted On You.”

Following is the full list of winners.

Songwriter of the Year

MICHAEL HARDY (RELATIVE MUSIC GROUP)

Artist-Writer of the Year

MICHAEL HARDY (RELATIVE MUSIC GROUP)

Rising Songwriter of the Year

RYAN BEAVER (SMACKSONGS)

Rising Artist-Writer of the Year

ERNEST (BIG LOUD PUBLISHING)

Song Champion of the Year

CRIS LACY - Co-Chair, WARNER MUSIC NASHVILLE

Song of the Year

“You Should Probably Leave,” written by ASHLEY GORLEY, CHRIS DUBOIS, CHRIS STAPLETON; independently published by ROUND HILL MUSIC, SEA GAYLE MUSIC, SPIRIT MUSIC NASHVILLE; performed by CHRIS STAPLETON

Top Independent Music Publisher of the Year

ROUND HILL MUSIC

Publisher Pick of the Year (tie)

“Don’t Think Jesus,” written by MARK HOLMAN, JESSI ALEXANDER, CHASE McGILL; independently published by BIG LOUD PUBLISHING; performed by MORGAN WALLEN

and

“Reverse Cowgirl,” written by JARED SCOTT, JOE FOX, ZACK DYER; independently published by PLAID FLAG SONGS, LIZ ROSE MUSIC; performed by JON PARDI

Most Streamed Song of the Year

“Wasted On You,” written by MORGAN WALLEN, ERNEST KEITH SMITH, JOSH THOMPSON and CHARLIE HANDSOME

HARDY admires one of his awards (Photo: Hunter Berry)

